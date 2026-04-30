NBFCs return to banks for loans as bond yields stay elevated

Overall retail loans grew 16.2 per cent YoY to ₹69.43 trillion in March 2026, compared with 11.7 per cent growth a year ago. Within retail, credit card outstanding growth moderated sharply to 3.5 per cent YoY in March 2026 from 10.6 per cent in the corresponding month last year. Vehicle loans recorded healthy growth of 18.6 per cent YoY, up from 8.6 per cent YoY last year. Housing loan growth, however, remained steady at 11.5 per cent. Credit to housing finance companies rose by 15.5 per cent YoY from 0.6 per cent YoY growth last year.