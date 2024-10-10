Nearly 50,000 internship opportunities posted on portal: MCA officials

Three days before it is opened for applicants, the internship scheme portal has registered around 50,000 opportunities across sectors, according to sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

While 130 companies, including Jubilant Foodworks, Eicher Motors Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Bajaj Finance, and Muthoot Finance, have posted internship opportunities, many more are in the process of identifying available positions internally before registering on the portal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs will make the portal open for candidates to apply from October 12 to October 25.

Following this, several shortlists will be prepared using artificial intelligence and shared with the companies, who will make their selections between October 27 and November 7.

Sources said that the maximum opportunities have been posted in the oil, gas & energy sector, followed closely by travel & hospitality. Other sectors in which opportunities are available include automotives, banking and financial services, infrastructure & construction, manufacturing & industrial, and aviation & defence, among others.

Internships are available in over 20 fields, including operations management, production & manufacturing, maintenance, and sales & marketing, across 650 districts in 36 states and union territories.

The portal was opened for companies to post the internship opportunities through a pilot project on October 3. The scheme aims to provide 125,000 internship opportunities to youth aged 21 to 24 in FY 2024-25, with a budget of Rs 800 crore.

More From This Section

The government aims to skill one crore youth in India’s top companies over five years through the internship scheme. The youth will gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments, varied professions, and employment opportunities.

The eligibility criteria for internship candidates require them to have passed high school or higher secondary school, possess a certificate from an Industrial Training Institute, hold a diploma from a polytechnic institute, or have a graduate degree. Candidates should also be Indian nationals, who are not fully employed and not engaged in full-time education. Those enrolled in online or distance learning programmes are eligible to apply.

Candidates will be able to browse internships based on their preferred sectors, roles, and locations, and can apply for up to five opportunities.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs will provide direct benefit transfer of Rs 6,000 to the intern on joining, and coverage under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima and PM Suraksha Yojana. Financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month will also be provided to the intern, with Rs 4,500 disbursed by the government and Rs 500 paid by the company from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.