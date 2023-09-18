Home / Economy / News / Net direct tax collection rises 23.5% to Rs 8.65 trn in April-Sept

Net direct tax collection rises 23.5% to Rs 8.65 trn in April-Sept

The tax collection includes corporate tax of 4.16 trillion rupees and personal income tax of 4.47 trillion rupees, said the statement from Ministry of Finance

Reuters NEW DELHI

Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
The Indian government's net direct tax collections rose 23.5% on the year to 8.65 trillion rupees ($103.9 billion) in April-Sept. 16, it said on Monday.

The tax collection includes corporate tax of 4.16 trillion rupees and personal income tax of 4.47 trillion rupees, said the statement from Ministry of Finance. It did specify corporate and personal tax collected during the same period last year.

Gross tax collected, before adjusting refunds, was 9.87 trillion rupees, about 18.3% higher than last year.

The government has issued tax refunds worth 1.22 trillion rupees during the current fiscal year that started on April 1.

Topics :Direct TaxTax CollectiontaxIndia economy

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Next Story