India's GDP growth pegged at 7% in FY27 on favourable policies: BMI

BMI, a Fitch Group company, on Monday forecast a 7.4 per cent growth for the current fiscal and 7 per cent for FY27 saying a favourable policy environment bode well for India's economic outlook.

It said that monetary and regulatory measures should stimulate investment and consumption over 2026-27 fiscal.

"A strong advanced estimate of the current fiscal year's GDP, rising US-bound merchandise exports during the past two months, and a favourable policy environment bode well for India's economic outlook," BMI said in a report.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) has projected a 7.4 per cent GDP expansion for FY2025/26 (April-March). This implies the government expects GDP will grow by around 7 per cent Y-o-Y on average in the second half of the fiscal year.

The Indian economy grew at 6.5 per cent in 2024-25 fiscal. BMI revised upwards GDP forecast for 2025-26 to 7.4 per cent, up from 7.2 per cent projected earlier. It now expects GDP to rise by 7 per cent in FY2026-27, up from 6.6 per cent estimated previously. "Foundation has already been laid for a strong October-December quarter," BMI said, adding that the economy would expand by more than 9 per cent Y-o-Y in the third quarter (October-December) of FY 2025-26. The Indian economy grew by a robust 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June), and 8.2 per cent in the second quarter (July-September), as per official estimates.