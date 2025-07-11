Net direct tax mopup dips 1.34% to ₹5.63 trillion on higher refunds

Net direct tax collection fell 1.34 per cent to about Rs 5.63 trillion till July 10 of the current financial year, mainly on account on higher refunds, according to government data released on Friday.

Net corporate tax collection stood around Rs 2 trillion, while non-corporate tax (which includes individuals, HUFs and firms) was at Rs 3.45 trillion. Securities transaction tax mop-up was Rs 17,874 crore between April 1 and July 10.

Total net collections stood at Rs 5.63 trillion, registering a decline of 1.34 per cent over Rs 5.70 trillion collected in the year-ago period.

Net refunds issued so far this fiscal year jumped 38 per cent to Rs 1.02 trillion.