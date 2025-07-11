Net direct tax mopup dips 1.34% to ₹5.63 trillion on higher refunds

Net direct tax collection fell 1.34 per cent to about Rs 5.63 trillion till July 10 of the current financial year, mainly on account on higher refunds, according to government data released on Friday.
Net corporate tax collection stood around Rs 2 trillion, while non-corporate tax (which includes individuals, HUFs and firms) was at Rs 3.45 trillion. Securities transaction tax mop-up was Rs 17,874 crore between April 1 and July 10.
Total net collections stood at Rs 5.63 trillion, registering a decline of 1.34 per cent over Rs 5.70 trillion collected in the year-ago period.
Net refunds issued so far this fiscal year jumped 38 per cent to Rs 1.02 trillion.
Gross collections (before refunds) stood at Rs 6.65 trillion from April 1-July 10, posting a 3.17 per cent growth over Rs 6.44 trillion in the year-ago period.
In the current fiscal year, the government has projected its direct tax collections at Rs 25.20 trillion, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year. The government aims to collect Rs 78,000 crore from STT in FY26.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app