Home / Economy / News / Net direct tax mopup dips 1.34% to ₹5.63 trillion on higher refunds

Net direct tax mopup dips 1.34% to ₹5.63 trillion on higher refunds

Total net collections stood at Rs 5.63 lakh crore, registering a decline of 1.34 per cent over Rs 5.70 lakh crore collected in the year-ago period

corporate share, direct tax, tax
Net refunds issued so far this fiscal year jumped 38 per cent to Rs 1.02 trillion. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Net direct tax collection fell 1.34 per cent to about Rs 5.63 trillion till July 10 of the current financial year, mainly on account on higher refunds, according to government data released on Friday.

Net corporate tax collection stood around Rs 2 trillion, while non-corporate tax (which includes individuals, HUFs and firms) was at Rs 3.45 trillion. Securities transaction tax mop-up was Rs 17,874 crore between April 1 and July 10.

Total net collections stood at Rs 5.63 trillion, registering a decline of 1.34 per cent over Rs 5.70 trillion collected in the year-ago period.

Net refunds issued so far this fiscal year jumped 38 per cent to Rs 1.02 trillion.

Gross collections (before refunds) stood at Rs 6.65 trillion from April 1-July 10, posting a 3.17 per cent growth over Rs 6.44 trillion in the year-ago period.

In the current fiscal year, the government has projected its direct tax collections at Rs 25.20 trillion, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year. The government aims to collect Rs 78,000 crore from STT in FY26.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Income Tax dept releases ITR-2, ITR-3 Excel utilities for AY 2025-26

Trade agreement between India, four-nation EFTA to kick in from Oct

RBI gets ₹1.51 trn in bids at 7-day VRRR auction, short of notified amount

India's forex reserves fall by $3 billion to $699.736 billion: RBI data

Globalisation must be tempered to local needs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics :Net direct tax collectionsIncome tax collectionDirect taxes

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story