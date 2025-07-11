Trade agreement between India, four-nation EFTA to kick in from Oct

A trade agreement between India and the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) will come into force in October 2025, according to an official statement.

The deal may be instrumental in India attracting $100 billion in foreign direct investment in 15 years and the creation of one million jobs in the country. EFTA countries will get duty-free market access in India for Swiss watches, chocolates and other products.

EFTA comprises Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. The Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) was signed in March last year, but procedural formalities in the four nations have delayed the implementation of the deal.