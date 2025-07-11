Home / Economy / News / Trade agreement between India, four-nation EFTA to kick in from Oct

Trade agreement between India, four-nation EFTA to kick in from Oct

Deal with European bloc was signed in March 2024; it's projected to get India $100 bn foreign direct investment

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy
During FY25, India exported goods worth $1.96 billion to EFTA nations and imported goods worth $22.45 billion during the same period.
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A trade agreement between India and the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) will come into force in October 2025, according to an official statement.
 
The deal may be instrumental in India attracting $100 billion in foreign direct investment in 15 years and the creation of one million jobs in the country. EFTA countries will get duty-free market access in India for Swiss watches, chocolates and other products.
 
EFTA comprises Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. The Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) was signed in March last year, but procedural formalities in the four nations have delayed the implementation of the deal.
 
“At midnight yesterday (Swiss time), the referendum deadline for the EFTA-India TEPA officially expired. With no referendum, the Swiss people have expressed their tacit approval of the agreement. Swiss democracy in true action! This follows the approval by the Council of States on 3 December 2024 and the National Council on 20 March 2025. With all domestic procedures now completed, nothing stands in the way of #TEPA entering into force,” said Maya Tissafi, Switzerland’s ambassador to India, in a social media post.   
“The next step will see the contracting parties deposit their instruments of ratification in Oslo, with Norway serving as the depositary state, as is customary in such agreements. Once the three-month waiting period provided for in the agreement has elapsed, TEPA will come into force in October 2025,” said Tissafi.
 
India exported goods worth $1.96 billion to EFTA nations in FY25 and imported goods worth $22.45 billion.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI gets ₹1.51 trn in bids at 7-day VRRR auction, short of notified amount

India's forex reserves fall by $3 billion to $699.736 billion: RBI data

Globalisation must be tempered to local needs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI set to conduct 7-day VRRR auction on Friday to absorb ₹2.5 trillion

Strengthen shipping ecosystem to cut crisis risks: Commerce dept secy

Topics :Trade talksTrade dealIndia tradeEU-India trade

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story