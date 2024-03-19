Net FDI in India down to $15.41 bn in Apr 2023-Jan 2024: RBI bulletin

The net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, inflows minus outflows, moderated to $15.41 billion in April 2023-January 2024 from $25 billion in the same period a year ago, due to an increase in the repatriation of capital.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s data in the March 2024 bulletin, FDI in India was $25.53 billion and outflows were $10.11 billion in April 2023-January 2024.

In the same period last year, FDI inflows stood at $36.75 billion, while outflows reached $11.75 billion.

Repatriation and divestment by those who made direct investments in India rose to $34 billion in the ten months of the financial year 24 from $24.99 billion in April 2023-January 2024, as per RBI data.

The “State of Economy” report in the RBI’s monthly bulletin for March 2024 noted that manufacturing, computer services, electricity and other energy sectors, financial services, and transport accounted for about two-thirds of the FDI equity inflows in the ten months of the financial year 24. Around 80 per cent of the equity flows were received from Singapore, Mauritius, the US, the Netherlands, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.

The report mentioned that despite global FDI flows remaining weak in 2023, with only a modest increase of 3 per cent over 2022, India fared better than its Asian peers.