Net GST receipt growth slipped sharply to 3.3% in June: Govt data

Growth in net Goods and Services Tax (GST) receipts in June slumped sharply to 3.3 per cent from a robust 20.4 per cent rise in May with collections totaling ₹1.59 trillion, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday. Sequentially, net GST revenues fell by 8.09 per cent in June compared to ₹1.73 trillion collected in May.

ALSO READ: June GST collection up 6.2% YoY to ₹1.85 trillion, but dips from May, April However, net GST collections have still risen 10.7 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26, reaching ₹5.42 trillion, with gross collections rising nearly 12 per cent to ₹6.22 trillion. June’s net revenues from the indirect tax, based on transactions carried out in May, were also impacted by the back of sharp 28.4 per cent rise in total refunds to ₹25,491 crore. Net collections from domestic transactions were up 3.7 cent to ₹1.26 trillion, down from ₹1.31 trillion collected in May which marked a 9.7 per cent uptick. Refunds had declined 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,210 crore in May.

Gross GST collections in June climbed 6.2 per cent to ₹1.84 trillion as compared with a 16.4 per cent growth in May, which had clocked gross revenues of ₹2.01 trillion. Out of the total refund of ₹25,491 crore issued in June, ₹12,643 crore was released to domestic businesses, marking a 14.1 per cent increase year-on-year, while ₹12,848 crore was refunded to exporters, reflecting a sharp 46.4 per cent rise. “A 6.2 per cent growth in gross GST collections, coupled with the less than 4 per cent growth in advance tax collection for first quarter of FY26, does indicate softening of demand and a cautious outlook. One of the reasons could be conservative spending by the consumers which may improve in the next couple of months with the overall geopolitical situation improving,” said Pratik Jain, Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP.