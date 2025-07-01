Home / Economy / News / Net GST receipt growth slipped sharply to 3.3% in June: Govt data

Net GST receipt growth slipped sharply to 3.3% in June: Govt data

June's net revenues from the indirect tax, based on transactions carried out in May, were also impacted by the back of sharp 28.4 per cent rise in total refunds to ₹25,491 crore

Goods and Services Tax, GST
Net collections from domestic transactions were up 3.7 cent to ₹1.26 trillion, down from ₹1.31 trillion collected in May which marked a 9.7 per cent uptick
Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Growth in net Goods and Services Tax (GST) receipts in June slumped sharply to 3.3 per cent from a robust 20.4 per cent rise in May with collections totaling ₹1.59 trillion, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday. Sequentially, net GST revenues fell by 8.09 per cent in June compared to ₹1.73 trillion collected in May.
 
However, net GST collections have still risen 10.7 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26, reaching ₹5.42 trillion, with gross collections rising nearly 12 per cent to ₹6.22 trillion. June’s net revenues from the indirect tax, based on transactions carried out in May, were also impacted by the back of sharp 28.4 per cent rise in total refunds to ₹25,491 crore. Net collections from domestic transactions were up 3.7 cent to ₹1.26 trillion, down from ₹1.31 trillion collected in May which marked a 9.7 per cent uptick. Refunds had declined 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,210 crore in May. 
 
Gross GST collections in June climbed 6.2 per cent to ₹1.84 trillion as compared with a 16.4 per cent growth in May, which had clocked gross revenues of ₹2.01 trillion. Out of the total refund of ₹25,491 crore issued in June, ₹12,643 crore was released to domestic businesses, marking a 14.1 per cent increase year-on-year, while ₹12,848 crore was refunded to exporters, reflecting a sharp 46.4 per cent rise. 
 
“A 6.2 per cent growth in gross GST collections, coupled with the less than 4 per cent growth in advance tax collection for first quarter of FY26, does indicate softening of demand and a cautious outlook. One of the reasons could be conservative spending by the consumers which may improve in the next couple of months with the overall geopolitical situation improving,” said Pratik Jain, Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP.
 
In June, 13 states recorded GST revenue growth above the national average of 4.6 per cent, including Haryana (10 per cent), Bihar (12 per cent), Sikkim (15 per cent), Nagaland (71 per cent), Tripura (18 per cent) and Jharkhand (10 per cent).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal Ministry to launch digital module for faster, transparent clearances

Premium

Private capital expenditure announcements fall 81% in Q1 FY25: CMIE

Mineral, metal output continues growth momentum in early FY26

June GST collection up 6.2% YoY to ₹1.85 trillion, but dips from May, April

Punjab registers record 44% growth in net GST collections in June

Topics :Goods and Services TaxGST NewsGST

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story