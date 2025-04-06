New CPI series from February 2026 to include rural housing inflation

The upcoming new consumer price index (CPI) series will start measuring housing inflation in rural areas, in tune with shifting consumption patterns and the emergence of rental markets beyond urban centres, official sources said.

At present, housing is only a part of urban inflation, owing to the minuscule number of rented homes in rural areas.

“Over the past few years, it has been observed in the consumption surveys that people are spending on house rent in rural areas as well. While people traditionally spent on housing only in urban areas, a change in preference and increased mobility for work and other reasons means the housing market is also flourishing in rural areas,” the source said.

The new CPI series with an updated base year is slated to come into effect in February 2026, along with a new series for other macro indicators like gross domestic product (GDP) and the index of industrial production (IIP).

The statistics ministry will be using 2024 as the base year for the upcoming CPI series. The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2022–23 released last year is being used to prepare this new series.

HCES 2022–23 showed that the average monthly per capita expenditure (MPCE) on ‘Housing’ in rural areas increased nearly fivefold to Rs 30 from Rs 7 during the previous HCES conducted in 2011–12. As a share of total expenditure, its share doubled to 0.8 per cent from 0.4 per cent during the same period.

In contrast, the average MPCE on housing in urban areas stood at Rs 423 in 2022–23, up from Rs 160 in 2011–12. As a share of total expenditure, it stood at 6.6 per cent in 2022–23.

Paras Jasrai, senior economic analyst at India Ratings, said that the move to include housing inflation will help better capture data on parameters like housing rental and better track the real estate market in rural areas.

“Though the real estate market is quite nascent in rural areas, it is a welcome move. However, it will not have much impact on the retail inflation figure, as the weight is going to be quite low. Also, the subsidised housing programmes that both the central and state governments run help keep prices in check. Hence, there should be methodological clarity on how to resolve these issues,” he added.

The new CPI basket will also exclude government housing from the calculation of ‘Housing’ inflation, as it exerts an outsized influence on the headline inflation rate due to the methodology used, even though government housing—central, state, and those provided by public sector undertakings to their employees—makes up less than 1.5 per cent of the entire CPI basket.

“The use of house rent allowance as a proxy for rent in the case of government housing is problematic, as housing inflation is determined by the occupant and not by demand-supply forces. If a government employee living in a house is replaced by a junior staff member, the ‘rent’ of that same house would fall because the new occupant’s house rent allowance is lower,” the official added.