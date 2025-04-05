Trump speaks with India, Vietnam, Israel on trade deals ahead of deadline

President Donald Trump has spoken with representatives from India, Vietnam, and Israel to open talks on trade deals that may ease the impact of tariffs set to take effect next week, CNN reported on Saturday (IST). This outreach marks the first wave of diplomatic engagements since Trump announced blanket tariffs on more than 180 nations and reciprocal tariffs on Thursday.

The reciprocal tariffs are scheduled to be enforced from 12:01 am ET on April 9 as part of Trump’s aggressive trade policy, which has imposed sweeping levies on 57 nations. While senior White House trade advisors Peter Navarro and Vice-President JD Vance have insisted that the measures signify a lasting realignment of global trade, other officials acknowledge Trump’s willingness to negotiate.

Mixed messages from Trump

Trump’s stance on the tariffs has been inconsistent. While he initially framed them as non-negotiable, he later hinted at possible compromises. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he claimed that multiple nations had reached out seeking deals, portraying the tariffs as a strategic tool for securing favourable agreements.

ALSO READ: TikTok deal collapses as China objects to Trump's reciprocal tariffs “As long as they are offering something beneficial, we are open to discussion,” he said. “Look at TikTok as an example. China may want us to reconsider the tariffs in exchange for approving a deal. The tariffs give us significant leverage.”

“I wouldn’t want to be the last country to try to negotiate with Donald Trump,” the president’s son, Eric Trump, posted on X. “The first to negotiate will win—the last will absolutely lose. I have seen this movie my entire life.”

However, the president also sent mixed signals, stating in a social media post on Saturday (IST), “Big business is not worried about the tariffs because they know they are here to stay. But they are focused on the BIG, BEAUTIFUL DEAL, which will SUPERCHARGE our economy. Very important. Going on right now!!!”

ALSO READ: Trump reciprocal tariff wipes $6.6 trillion from US markets in two days Despite backlash from corporate America, global trading partners, and even some members of Congress, Trump has shown no indication of backing down from his tariff strategy. His administration insists that these measures are essential to reshaping international trade relations in favour of the United States.

Shifting tariff rates and confusion

ALSO READ: Donald Trump cuts India tariff to 26% from 27% in final White House list India was initially subjected to a 27 per cent tariff, later revised to 26 per cent. This was not an isolated case as 17 other countries also saw their tariff rates altered by exactly one percentage point. Confusions stemmed from discrepancies between Trump’s announcement on April 2 and the initial order which noted different figures - leading the administration to align the order with the president’s original statement.

Vietnam has been hit particularly hard, facing a 46 per cent duty on its exports to the US. Meanwhile, Israel, despite having preemptively eliminated all tariffs on American imports in a bid to avoid retaliation, was still subjected to a 17 per cent levy.

India is actively engaged in trade negotiations with the US in hopes of mitigating the impact of the tariffs. Exporters are optimistic that ongoing bilateral talks could yield concessions that might ease the burden on Indian industries.

Global response, trade war

The tariffs have triggered widespread repercussions. Global markets tumbled for a second consecutive day after China announced retaliatory measures, including a 34 per cent duty on American goods effective from April 10. Beijing also declared its intent to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization and suspend exports of rare earth materials.

The European Union, subjected to a 20 per cent tariff, has pledged a measured and unified response, while Japan, which faces a 24 per cent duty, has urged restraint.

South Korea’s acting president has called for dialogue, while Bangladesh plans to formally appeal to the United States Trade Representative.