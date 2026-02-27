New GDP series: Eye on revised mfg maths amid capex push, says India Inc

Manufacturing GVA growth has seen some changes in the latest series compared to the old. Quarterly manufacturing growth numbers are lower for the first quarter of FY26 (10.07 per cent under the new series compared to 10.13 per cent under the old) and higher for the second quarter (13.11 per cent vs 11.68 per cent).Manufacturing growth in the third quarter came in even higher, at 13.25 per cent under the new series. This gains importance in the light of a record announcement of new manufacturing projects by Indian entities. Announcements were at ₹17.94 trillion for FY25, the highest in the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy data for more than 30 years. Quarterly numbers since then suggest figures have moved higher. New project announcements worth ₹22.5 trillion were recorded on a rolling four-quarter basis as of December 2025.