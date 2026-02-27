US licences for India's Venezuelan oil purchases mask ground realities

Reliance is qualified to buy Venezuelan crude oil directly from Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PdVSA), under GL 46A issued by Washington on February 10. But actual purchases are yet to happen, said a senior refining official in India. Reliance’s US office is waiting for a formal announcement or clarification from Washington on details of how much oil can be bought directly or whether it allocates volumes, the official said. Reliance declined to comment on market matters.

Indian state-run refiners are not eligible to import directly from Venezuela for lack of a US office, two senior officials from state refiners said. While they have options, especially Indian Oil, to pursue opening an office in the US and requesting Washington for an exception under the GL, Venezuelan oil does not hold much value for state refiners — as it does for Reliance — to pursue such moves, a top trader at a state refiner said.