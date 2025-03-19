Likely to put more global roles in India because of talent pool: Citigroup

US-based Citigroup is likely to allocate more global roles to India than any other centres it operates in, because of the country's strong talent pool, said Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, on Wednesday in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.
Fraser also expressed confidence that India will remain the world's fastest-growing economy. She noted that while the "China Plus One" advantage is an added benefit, India itself is the real opportunity, given its strong domestic market and the positive steps taken by the government to boost economic growth.
“The benefit of this country is it has an extraordinary cadre of highly technical, hardworking, and also creative individuals. That is where the competitive advantage of the country lies, and this should give confidence to the country and everybody,” Fraser said.
“I am expecting to put more global roles here than I am in other centres because of the talent,” she added.
Commenting on the Indian economy, Fraser said, “India is one of the world’s bright spots. It is India’s decade. There is a direction in the economy from the government that makes most people bullish about India,” she said, adding that China Plus is the icing, but the cake is India.
“It is the domestic opportunities here; the investment the government has made in digitisation; investment we are seeing in infrastructure; some of the green economy developments—all of this is making India one of the biggest and fastest-growing economies in the world. And, I do not see that changing,” Fraser highlighted.
In 2021, Citigroup announced that it would exit the consumer banking business in 13 countries, including Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
In India, Citi sold its consumer banking business to Axis Bank—India’s third-largest private sector lender—for Rs 11,603 crore.
“Globally, we have focused our strategies on clients who are institutions and individuals with cross-border needs. We did a big shift globally in exiting our global consumer businesses, putting them into the hands of strong owners to ensure that our clients and people are looked after. Also, this allowed us to focus on our core strength and competitive advantage,” Fraser said.
“I am proud that we are now larger in India than we were when we owned the consumer bank. It shows the strategy is working. We are larger in revenues than we were when we owned our consumer franchise,” she said, adding that they have doubled down and grown in supporting Indian companies as they look globally and domestically, and also foreigners who see India as the bright spot in the long run.
Asked what makes Citigroup the largest global bank in the country, Fraser said, “We have the benefit of having been here for over 120 years. It is the breadth and depth of our franchise.”
“We have our investment bank, corporate bank, commercial bank, trading businesses, and services in custody and cash management, etc. The depth and breadth of capabilities are unmatched. We can see that in terms of the role we play very proudly, particularly in connecting the world to India and India to the world, as well as supporting the wonderful entrepreneurship here,” Fraser added.
On fears that the AI revolution may put the global capability centres (GCCs) in India in danger, Fraser said, “We are in about six different cities. Those have really evolved and changed from being back-office support into our leading-edge critical capabilities being developed here in data, in AI.”
“India is central to our firm’s transformation. There are going to be new jobs and new industries created by these technologies. I don’t think the GCCs are going to be in danger as long as they continue to adapt and evolve.”