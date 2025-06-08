Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra, Karnataka account for 51% of FDI in India in FY25: Govt

Maharashtra attracted maximum foreign inflows at $19.6 billion and accounted for 31 per cent of the country's total FDI during April-March 2024-25

FDI

Karnataka received $6.62 overseas investments during the last fiscal year, the data showed (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for 51 per cent of the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country during the last financial year 2024-25, according to the latest data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Maharashtra attracted maximum foreign inflows at $19.6 billion and accounted for 31 per cent of the country's total FDI during April-March 2024-25.

Karnataka received $6.62 overseas investments during the last fiscal year, the data showed.

The two states were followed by Delhi ($6 billion), Gujarat ($5.71 billion), Tamil Nadu ($3.68 billion), Haryana ($3.14 billion), and Telangana ($3 billion).

 

According to experts, the main reason for the maximum inflows in Maharashtra and Karnataka is substantial improvement in infrastructure.

Infrastructure has improved considerably and that is making them attractive destinations for FDI in India, an economist said.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew 14 per cent to $81.04 billion during the last financial year. It is the highest in the last three years. The same stood at $71.3 billion in 2023-24.

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

