Home / Economy / News / Tier-2 city consumers spend 16% of income shopping online: CMR study

Tier-2 city consumers spend 16% of income shopping online: CMR study

Tier-II cities, including Guwahati, Coimbatore and Lucknow amongst others, lead in terms of time spent on online shopping

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
File photo

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Indians from tier-II cities and beyond spend an average of 2 hours and 25 minutes per week shopping online, spending approximately 16 per cent of their income on e-commerce purchases, according to a recent study.
Tier-II cities, including Guwahati, Coimbatore, and Lucknow amongst others, lead in terms of time spent on online shopping. Amongst tier-I cities, Bengaluru leads with a maximum of 4 hours and 2 minutes weekly on online shopping, according to the study by CyberMedia Research (CMR) – a technology market research and advisory firm.

As many as 86 per cent of consumers rely on influencers' or publishers' reviews to make their purchase decisions. Males appear to follow influencers more diligently (90 per cent) than females (80 per cent).
“The wide range of choices, convenience, and comfort provided by e-commerce has empowered emerging young consumers in aspirational India (Tier II, Tier III cities and beyond) to shop more online, and to fulfill their aspirations,” said Prabhu Ram, head-Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Amazon, he said, has emerged as the preferred choice for consumers owing to its ‘extensive and enduring presence across India’. Over the past six months, 73 per cent of consumers from both tier-II and tier-I cities claimed that they shopped at Amazon.
“Major players like Amazon and Flipkart, niche market players such as Meesho and others, and conglomerates like Tata and Reliance are fiercely competing in these markets,” Ram added.

The top three triggers for online shopping among consumers include attractive prices (57 per cent), convenient return and exchange processes (57 per cent) along with irresistible offers (49 per cent).
“In a large, diverse market such as India, both online and offline retail will continue to co-exist,” said Sugandha Srivastava, senior manager, Industry Consulting Group (ICG), CMR. “As consumers continue to gain digital fluency, the eCommerce boom will also significantly benefit small business owners as well. This will contribute to the rise of India’s trillion-dollar internet economy,” she added.

Two out of three consumers have spent up to Rs 20,000 on online shopping in the past six months. The average spend on online purchases in the same period by tier-II buyers, at Rs 20,100, is nearly on par with the online spend by tier-I buyers, who shelled out Rs 21,700.
Average spends, the survey added, are the highest in Mumbai at Rs 24,200. Nagpur and Coimbatore also show similar growth trends in online shopping at Rs 21,600.

Also Read

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

E-commerce platforms growing slower than expected as sale drops: Report

Myntra launches platform to tap 10 mn new Gen-Z shoppers in 2 years

Tricked into buying? Centre to form guidelines for 'dark patterns' soon

Wealthy Indians reporting lower income, paying less tax: DSE study

Centre to release draft Digital India Bill for consultation in next 15 days

India's current account balance likely turned to surplus in Jan-March: Poll

Amid global challenges, India a silver lining: HUL's Nitin Paranjpe

Army adjudged best organisation in defence ministry for procurement on GeM

Svamitva scheme: Giving property ownership rights to India's villagers

Topics :Tier II - IIIconsumer spendingOnline shoppingOnline shopperseconomy

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story