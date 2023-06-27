Tier-2 city consumers spend 16% of income shopping online: CMR study



Tier-II cities, including Guwahati, Coimbatore, and Lucknow amongst others, lead in terms of time spent on online shopping. Amongst tier-I cities, Bengaluru leads with a maximum of 4 hours and 2 minutes weekly on online shopping, according to the study by CyberMedia Research (CMR) – a technology market research and advisory firm. Indians from tier-II cities and beyond spend an average of 2 hours and 25 minutes per week shopping online, spending approximately 16 per cent of their income on e-commerce purchases, according to a recent study.



“The wide range of choices, convenience, and comfort provided by e-commerce has empowered emerging young consumers in aspirational India (Tier II, Tier III cities and beyond) to shop more online, and to fulfill their aspirations,” said Prabhu Ram, head-Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR). As many as 86 per cent of consumers rely on influencers' or publishers' reviews to make their purchase decisions. Males appear to follow influencers more diligently (90 per cent) than females (80 per cent).



“Major players like Amazon and Flipkart, niche market players such as Meesho and others, and conglomerates like Tata and Reliance are fiercely competing in these markets,” Ram added. Amazon, he said, has emerged as the preferred choice for consumers owing to its ‘extensive and enduring presence across India’. Over the past six months, 73 per cent of consumers from both tier-II and tier-I cities claimed that they shopped at Amazon.



“In a large, diverse market such as India, both online and offline retail will continue to co-exist,” said Sugandha Srivastava, senior manager, Industry Consulting Group (ICG), CMR. “As consumers continue to gain digital fluency, the eCommerce boom will also significantly benefit small business owners as well. This will contribute to the rise of India’s trillion-dollar internet economy,” she added. The top three triggers for online shopping among consumers include attractive prices (57 per cent), convenient return and exchange processes (57 per cent) along with irresistible offers (49 per cent).