

The bill was due to be released last month but was delayed due to the need for fresh consultations with experts on topics like fact-checking and misinformation, the report cited a senior official as saying. Centre is likely to release the draft of the Digital India Bill for public consultation within the next 15 days, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Tuesday. It may contain provisions requiring companies to inform the users of how their data is being used.



The companies may also have to inform users how their data is being processed, and violation may attract "severe penalties". In the draft, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) may prescribe "no-go" areas for internet intermediaries and companies that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. These areas will include aspects where there may be potential harm to the users.



The bill does not aim to amend the 23-year-old IT Act of 2000 but to entirely replace it. It may also put restraints on big tech firms like Alphabet and Meta. It may also include provisions for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse and unauthorised use of government-issued IDs.