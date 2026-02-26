Norway eyes maritime, energy sector investments in India under TEPA: Envoy

Stating that Norwegian companies are showing strong interest in India following the conclusion of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with the EFTA countries, Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, on Thursday said that the engagement is largely concentrated in two key areas--the maritime sector and the energy sector.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026 in the national capital, Ambassador Stener highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral economic cooperation following the implementation of TEPA between India and the EFTA countries, which includes Norway.

"The Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between the EFTA countries and India--which Norway is part of--recently entered into force last year. And we see a lot of interest from Norwegian companies after this agreement was signed almost two years ago. These companies are mainly in two sectors: the maritime sector and the energy sector," she said.

The Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) bloc came into effect in October last year. According to the Ambassador, while it is still early to measure concrete outcomes, there is visible enthusiasm among Norwegian firms looking to expand operations in India. She noted that many Norwegian shipowners are exploring opportunities to build ships in India, and some contracts have already materialised as a result of the agreement. "We see a lot of interest from Norwegian companies. I mentioned the energy sector; we also see a lot of interest in the maritime sector. Many Norwegian shipowners are now looking to India to build their ships here. We've had some contracts already as a result of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. And I really have great hope for more trade and more investments between India and Norway in the years to come," she added.

Highlighting the broader economic trajectory, Stener pointed out that bilateral trade between the two countries has doubled over the past decade. She noted that nearly 160 Norwegian companies are currently present in India and expressed confidence that this number will continue to grow. On renewable energy cooperation, the Ambassador said that Norway's long experience as an energy-producing nation--particularly in oil and gas--has enabled it to develop technologies that are now being adapted for renewable energy solutions and that several Norwegian companies are keen to collaborate with Indian stakeholders to scale up clean energy initiatives, including in the solar and broader renewables space.

"There are a lot of Norwegian companies interested in working with India. We have solutions because we've been an energy country and we've been producing oil and gas, and these technologies are now also being transferred into renewable energy solutions. Companies are looking to India because this is where they can scale up, and this is where they can work with Indian stakeholders and companies to create very good solutions in the renewable energy sector here in India," Stener said. Addressing climate cooperation, the Ambassador underlined Norway's long-standing partnership with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in the national capital and its continued engagement with Indian institutions on sustainability initiatives.