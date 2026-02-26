India's GDP expected to grow between 6.8-7.2% in FY27: EY Economy Watch

India's GDP could grow between 6.8-7.2 per cent in the next fiscal, EY Economy Watch report said on Thursday.

It suggested that to attain the Viksit Bharat goal by 2047, India may have to increase its tax-GDP ratio largely by improvement of tax compliance as major tax reforms have already taken place.

"In the background of India's extensive bilateral trade agreements with other major economies or economic groups, India's medium-term prospects have brightened up. We estimate India's real GDP growth to be in the range of 6.8-7.2 per cent in FY27," EY India Chief Policy Advisor D K Srivastava said.