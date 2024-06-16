Notifying new telecom rules targeted by DoT for first 100 days: Officials

The updated 100-day agenda of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will focus on implementing key departmental rules to administer the landmark Telecom Act, 2023, officials said. Until such notifications are issued, large parts of the Act remain unimplementable.

The rules relate to spectrum allotment, including satellite communications, for which the terms of reference (ToR) are being drafted. Subsequently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will begin new consultations on the matter.

"The idea is to frame the ToR quickly, so that TRAI can begin its consultations with industry stakeholders. A lot of work on this has already been done. It will clarify the methodology of allocation, the frequencies to be used, the pricing of spectrum, and the terms and conditions to be met by satellite operators with regard to national security," a senior official said.



Satellite or orbit is a segment of the radio spectrum made available when satellites are placed into orbit. A debate over whether this scarce resource should be auctioned or allocated by the government has raged on for the last few years. However, the Telecommunications Act, 2023, included satellite-based services in a list of 19 sectors where the Centre has the right to administratively allocate spectrum, thereby ending the debate that had split the telecom industry.

The Act named teleports, television channels, direct-to-home (DTH) services, Digital Satellite News Gathering, Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), and mobile satellite services in L and S bands, among others, for spectrum allocation outside of auctions.



Unlike auctions, administrative allocation of spectrum will allow multiple operators to use a particular band of spectrum. This occurs because the linear nature of satellite bands at particular locations on Earth can be serviced by a satellite in orbit only when it is directly positioned above it. As it moves past the point, another satellite belonging to a different operator may pick up the band.

Inter-ministerial consultations

Efforts are also underway to finalise the rules regarding the interception of calls and messages on the grounds of national security, prevention of incitement of offences, or public order. These rules are to be administered through defined procedures, and inter-ministerial consultations with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are ongoing, officials said.