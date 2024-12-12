Nov retail inflation eases to 5.48%; industrial output grows 3.5% in Oct

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shiva Rajora
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 4:46 PM IST
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation slowed to 5.48 per cent in November from a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October, indicating persistent price pressures across sectors, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Thursday.
 
The data shows higher inflation in rural areas at 5.95 per cent, compared to 4.83 per cent in urban regions.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aims to keep inflation within a range of 2-6 per cent, with a medium-term target of 4 per cent.
 
Food inflation remained high in November, although it slowed during the month, with the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) standing at 9.04 per cent compared to 10.87 per cent in October, driven largely by high prices of vegetables, fruits, oils, and fats.
 
Rural areas experienced a CFPI inflation rate of 9.1 per cent, while urban regions saw a slightly lower rate of 8.74 per cent.
 
Housing inflation increased to 2.87 per cent in November from October's 2.81 per cent. The housing index is calculated only for urban areas.

India’s retail inflation peaked at 7.79 per cent in April 2022 but eased after the RBI’s monetary policy committee raised rates and the government took measures to improve supplies. However, rising food prices have reduced the purchasing power of lower-income households, particularly affecting festive season sales this year.
 
Meanwhile, India’s industrial output rose to 3.5 per cent in October from 3.1 per cent in September, driven largely by a rebound in the manufacturing and electricity sectors.
 
Manufacturing output climbed to 4.1 per cent in October from 3.9 per cent year-on-year in September, while electricity generation grew 2 per cent and mining activity increased by 0.9 per cent, the data showed.
 
In the April-October period, industrial output rose by 4 per cent.
 
First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

