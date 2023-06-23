NPS adoption by central public sector enterprises declines slightly in Apr

Of the new subscribers joining NPS in April under the central government and CPSEs, the share of women subscr­ibers increased marginally to 21.9 per cent from 21.2 per cent in March. Since the centre has mandated NPS for new employees, analysts believe the monthly subscription figure can be considered a proxy of new employment generation by the Centre and CPSEs.

Adoption of the National Pension System (NPS) by employees of central government and central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) declined marginally to 17,459 in April from 18,946 in March, showed latest data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.