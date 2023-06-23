Home / Economy / News / NPS adoption by central public sector enterprises declines slightly in Apr

NPS adoption by central public sector enterprises declines slightly in Apr

The NPS data showed the new subscribers under the state governments fell by 42 per cent to 38,909 in April from 66,640 in March

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adoption of the National Pension System (NPS) by employees of central government and central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) declined marginally to 17,459 in April from 18,946 in March, showed latest data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.
 
Of the new subscribers joining NPS in April under the central government and CPSEs, the share of women subscr­ibers increased marginally to 21.9 per cent from 21.2 per cent in March.  Since the centre has mandated NPS for new employees, analysts believe the monthly subscription figure can be considered a proxy of new employment generation by the Centre and CPSEs.

Similarly, the share of young subscribers (18-28 years) increased to nearly 74 per cent in April from 68 per cent in the preceding month.
 
The NPS data showed the new subscribers under the state governments fell by 42 per cent to 38,909 in April from 66,640 in March.
 
Earlier, a few opposition-ruled states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab, had announced a return to the old pension scheme (OPS), thereby abandoning NPS. Hence, it cannot be used as an exact metric to gauge hirings at state level.
 
Managed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, the NPS is designed on a defined contribution basis, wherein both the subscriber and the employer contribute an equal amount to his/her account. It was made mandatory for all new central government employees from January 1, 2004, except the armed forces and thus the NPS data can be used as a proxy to gauge the number of new jobs created under the central government.


Also Read

NPS guaranteed return product to have floating rates, reset every year

TCS bags 10-yr contract for managing Teacher's Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament

No provision to refund accumulated corpus under NPS to state govt: FinMin

Old Pension Scheme applicable to all CAPF personnel: Delhi High Court

Rupee turning out to be the most stable currency, says RBI report

Inflation is slowing down personal consumption expenditure: RBI report

Irdai says prior nod not needed for ULIPs; extends 'use and file' procedure

PM Modi's visit: From seas to stars, technology seals India-US ties

Reserve Bank of India purchased $7.7 billion in April, highest in 2 years

Topics :NPS schemeGovernment pensionPension in India

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story