Inflows in NRI deposits increases nearly 10% in FY25, shows RBI data

The country’s diaspora put 9.9 per cent more money in banks’ non-resident Indian (NRI) accounts during 12 months of FY25 compared to a year ago.

Inflows to deposit schemes for NRIs grew to $16.16 billion from $14.70 billion in FY24, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Total outstanding NRI deposits reached $164.7 billion at the end of March 2025, up from $151.9 billion the same time last year. Sequentially, outstanding deposits were at $160.33 billion in February 2025.

ALSO READ: Banks seek overnight liquidity ops, easier reserve norms from RBI NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits. In FY25, the maximum inflows came to FCNR (bank) or FCNR(B) deposits.

As much as $7.1 billion flowed into FCNR (bank) accounts in FY25, compared to $6.3 billion the year before. Outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $ 32.8 billion at the end of March 2025, according to RBI data.

A FCNR (B) account lets customers maintain a fixed deposit in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years. As the account is in foreign currency, it secures funds against currency fluctuations during the tenure of the deposit.

ALSO READ: Net FDI into India falls to $0.4 bn in FY25 amid repatriation surge Meanwhile, NRE deposits saw an inflow of $4.7 billion during this period (Fy25), compared to $4.2 billion in the corresponding period a year ago (Fy24). Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $100.7 billion in March 2025.

NRO deposits also saw inflows of $4.4 billion in FY25, compared to $4.2 billion a year ago. The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $31.1 billion in March 2025. An NRO account is a rupee-denominated bank account for NRIs.