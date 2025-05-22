Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Net FDI into India falls to $0.4 bn in FY25 amid repatriation surge

Net FDI into India falls to $0.4 bn in FY25 amid repatriation surge

'It's sign of a mature market where foreign investors can enter and exit smoothly,' says RBI report

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

Gross FDI inflows remained concentrated in manufacturing, financial services, electricity and other energy, and communication services sectors

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India crashed by more than 96 per cent to $0.4 billion in FY25 from $10.1 billion a year ago due to higher repatriation and outward flow. Net FDI was $ 28.0 billion in FY23.
 
The decline in FY25 is “a sign of a mature market where foreign investors can enter and exit smoothly, which reflects positively on the Indian economy,” said the State of the Economy report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin (May 2025).
 
Gross FDI remained elevated in FY25, with 13.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to clock $81 billion worth of flows. It was $ 71.3 billion in (FY24) and 71.4 in FY23, according to RBI data.
 
 
More than 60 per cent of gross FDI inflows in FY25 were in manufacturing, financial services, electricity and other energy, and communication services sectors. Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE, the Netherlands, and the United States (US) accounted for more than 75 per cent of the flows, said the report.
 
Repatriation/disinvestment by those who made direct investments in India increased to $51.5 billion in FY25 from $ 44.5 billion in FY24 and $ 29.3 billion in FY23.
 
Overseas investments made by Indian companies (outward FDI) increased to $ 29.2 billion in FY25 from $16.7 billion a year ago and $14 billion in FY23. Singapore, the US, United Arab Emirates, Mauritius and The Netherlands together accounted for more than half of the rise in outward FDI.
 
Financial, banking and insurance services, followed by manufacturing; wholesale, retail trade, restaurants and hotels accounted for more than 90 per cent of outward FDI, said the report.

More From This Section

The green energy arm of India's largest power generator, NTPC, has said in its DRHP filing that the government's restrictions on trade ties with China will adversely impact its business, given that the neighbouring country is a leader in solar and wi

NTPC Green share price zooms 12% on posting 188% rise in Q4 PAT YoY

share market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex dip 1% tracking Asian declines; Auto, FMCG drag; SMIDs trade lower

Railways

RVNL share price down 2% post Q4 results; ₹1.72 dividend declared

IndusInd Bank

What should investors do with IndusInd Bank shares? Analysts weigh in

aluminium

Here's why Nalco share price was buzzing in trade on May 22; details

Topics : FDI FDI in India FDI inflows RBI foreign investments in India Foreign investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon