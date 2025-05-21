ARCs earning from SR redemption up 15.8% in FY25 on better recovery

Earnings of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) from the redemption of securities receipts (SRs) grew by 15.8 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 43,256 crore in the financial year ended March 2025 (FY25). The redemption of SRs—broadly representing recoveries—improved substantially as the economy picked up and the amounts locked up in stressed sectors such as power and infrastructure got resolved, according to the Association of ARCs in India.

ARCs had redeemed SRs worth Rs 37,364 crore in FY24 and Rs 27,356 crore in FY23. SRs are financial instruments issued to qualified buyers as consideration for purchasing distressed assets from banks or financial institutions.

ALSO READ: Fresh formal hiring up 2% in March after three-month decline: EPFO data While redemption increased in FY25, the issuance of SRs for bad loans acquired by ARCs declined during the financial year. ARCs issued SRs amounting to Rs 37,511 crore in FY25, down from Rs 37,864 crore in FY24 and Rs 41,406 crore in FY23.

With gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banking system stabilising below 3.0 per cent, fresh ARC business remained almost stagnant. The pace of issuance of SRs for NPA acquisition was muted. Redemption outpaced acquisition due to improved recovery and collections. “For the next year too, the situation is likely to continue,” said Hari Hara Mishra, chief executive officer, Association of ARCs in India, in a statement.

Also, with redemptions outstripping new issuances, outstanding SRs declined to Rs 1.34 trillion in FY25 from Rs 1.39 trillion in FY24.

Asset sales and settlements contributed only one-third of total recoveries, while the remaining two-thirds came through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), in-house restructuring, and other measures, the association said.

The total dues acquired by ARCs cumulatively rose to Rs 16.14 trillion, including Rs 4.22 trillion from the Stressed Asset Stabilisation Fund transferred to an ARC during FY25. The total dues acquired stood at Rs 10.2 trillion at the end of FY24 and Rs 8.48 trillion in FY23.

A major change expected in the regulatory framework—securitisation of stressed assets—may drive lenders away from pursuing legal mechanisms towards this market-based resolution model, the association added.