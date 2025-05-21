Home / Finance / News / ARCs earning from SR redemption up 15.8% in FY25 on better recovery

ARCs earning from SR redemption up 15.8% in FY25 on better recovery

ARCs see 15.8 per cent growth in SR redemptions to Rs 43,256 crore in FY25; SR issuance declines, total dues acquired rise to Rs 16.14 trillion

cash money
Also, with redemptions outstripping new issuances, outstanding SRs declined to Rs 1.34 trillion in FY25 from Rs 1.39 trillion in FY24
Abhijit Lele
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 7:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Earnings of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) from the redemption of securities receipts (SRs) grew by 15.8 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 43,256 crore in the financial year ended March 2025 (FY25). The redemption of SRs—broadly representing recoveries—improved substantially as the economy picked up and the amounts locked up in stressed sectors such as power and infrastructure got resolved, according to the Association of ARCs in India.
 
ARCs had redeemed SRs worth Rs 37,364 crore in FY24 and Rs 27,356 crore in FY23. SRs are financial instruments issued to qualified buyers as consideration for purchasing distressed assets from banks or financial institutions.
 
While redemption increased in FY25, the issuance of SRs for bad loans acquired by ARCs declined during the financial year. ARCs issued SRs amounting to Rs 37,511 crore in FY25, down from Rs 37,864 crore in FY24 and Rs 41,406 crore in FY23. 
 
With gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banking system stabilising below 3.0 per cent, fresh ARC business remained almost stagnant. The pace of issuance of SRs for NPA acquisition was muted. Redemption outpaced acquisition due to improved recovery and collections. “For the next year too, the situation is likely to continue,” said Hari Hara Mishra, chief executive officer, Association of ARCs in India, in a statement.
 
Also, with redemptions outstripping new issuances, outstanding SRs declined to Rs 1.34 trillion in FY25 from Rs 1.39 trillion in FY24.

Also Read

Sebi permits all NBFCs, HFCs to invest in security receipts by ARCs

Premium

'Risk appetite for microfinance portfolios among ARCs not that high'

ARCs open to acquiring non-performing MFI loans, but only at right price

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Mustafizur gets the breakthrough for DC, Rohit Sharma departs

TeamLease Services posts 27% profit rise as staffing demand grows

 
Asset sales and settlements contributed only one-third of total recoveries, while the remaining two-thirds came through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), in-house restructuring, and other measures, the association said.
 
The total dues acquired by ARCs cumulatively rose to Rs 16.14 trillion, including Rs 4.22 trillion from the Stressed Asset Stabilisation Fund transferred to an ARC during FY25. The total dues acquired stood at Rs 10.2 trillion at the end of FY24 and Rs 8.48 trillion in FY23.
 
A major change expected in the regulatory framework—securitisation of stressed assets—may drive lenders away from pursuing legal mechanisms towards this market-based resolution model, the association added.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Rupee ends flat at 85.64/$ as high oil prices offset weak dollar

EPFO adds 1.45 million net members in March 2025, up 1.15% year-on-year

Indian Rupee opens flat at 85.65/$ as weak Dollar caps decline

Expedite M&As that pose no competition threat: FM Sitharaman to CCI

Indian Rupee ends 23 paise weaker at 85.63/$; dollar, crude trade weak

Topics :ARCasset reconstruction companiesNPA

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story