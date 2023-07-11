Odisha train mishap: 30% takers, 4% claims for world's cheapest travel plan

Indian Railways is offering one of the cheapest travel insurance in the world, priced at hardly 35 paise per passenger, and offering a cover of up to Rs 10 lakh. Despite this, most passengers are still not buying the cover. Data accessed by Business Standard on the recent train accident in Odisha indicates that only about 30 per cent of the reserved passengers in both the trains involved in the accident had taken this insurance. Interestingly, insurers are also seeing claims as low as 4-5 per cent of the total passengers insured, indicating lower interest among passengers.

Of a total 2,296 reserved passengers in both trains, only 680 had availed the travel insurance. It was on June 2 that train no. 12841 Coromandel Super Fast Express between Shalimar and MGR Chennai Central and 12864 Bengaluru–Howrah Super Fast Express met with the accident that killed 294 people and injured over 1,175. According to a railway source, only 346 people in Coromandel and 334 in Howrah Express had insured themselves while buying tickets.



The two insurers, SBI General Insurance and Liberty General Insurance, are still in the process of assessing the claims. However, data from SBI General Insurance indicates that of the total 351 passengers insured by the company, only 15 claims have been reported for about Rs 48.27 lakh till July 10. Of this, five claims worth Rs 42.5 lakh are for disablement and 10 claims for Rs 5,77,000 are for medical expenses.

“We have received few claims. SBI General's team has put in place a standard operating procedure and formed a task force to handle queries and claims on a priority basis. It keeps an eye on the inbound data and is well-prepared to help customers. To avoid any delays in the claim settlement procedure, the company has adopted a simplified claim process with minimal necessary documentation,” the official added. As part of the insurance policy, a cover of up to Rs 10 lakh has been provided in case of death, permanent total disability, or hospitalisation due to an accident during the journey.



Liberty did not reveal the details on the number of people who filed claims. "We are committed to providing industry-leading claims services to all our policyholders and especially to our customers who have been impacted by this very tragic accident," said Roopam Asthana, chief executive officer and whole-time director, Liberty General Insurance. At present, IRCTC is providing travel insurance on e-tickets as an optional service, which the traveller must select at the time of booking. Interestingly, about 80.43 per cent of reserved rail tickets were booked online in 2021-22.

The lower number of claims is despite the companies making the process easier. “Recognising that those affected have experienced challenges and personal loss because of the train accident tragedy, SBI General will process all death claims based on the declaration / certification by railway / government authorities. All claims will be processed on a paperless basis where self-attested documents can be submitted,” the SBI General Insurance official added. On the other hand, industry experts indicate the need for more awareness as there are less number of takers for the insurance, despite being one of the cheapest in the world.



