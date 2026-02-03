Outcome Budget data raises questions on returns from government capex

The presentation of the data possibly shows why the slow pace persists. The OOMF chapter on the Ministry of Railways for FY26 and FY27 has several entries running almost unchanged. For instance, the entry for “number of coaches operationalised” is 9,343 for FY26 and 9,000 for FY27. Similarly, on safety, the “number of manned level crossings removed” and the “number of ROB/RUBs (rail over bridge/rail under bridge) constructed” are identical at 900 and 1,100, respectively, for both years. So also is the number of “projects commissioned during FY” at 330 and 326 for both years. Again, while FY27 will see a higher pace of bridge works, nearly double that of FY25, the net effect on speed controllers, or, in railway parlance, the “number of speed restrictions removed from tracks”, will be almost identical at 12 and 10, respectively.