Over 40% of India's US exports already face zero duty, shows govt data

Indian exports to the US, which already attract zero duty, account for more than 40 per cent of total shipments to the country, according to the latest government data for April–November 2025. This is even before India and the US announced the conclusion of a mega trade deal on Monday night.

Key commodities exported from India to the US at zero duty include electronics, led primarily by smartphones; pharmaceutical products, including bulk drugs, which rank among the top three exports to the US; petroleum products; and tea, coffee, and spices.