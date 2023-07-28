Home / Economy / News / Over 50 million income tax returns filed till July 27; 88% e-verified

Over 50 million income tax returns filed till July 27; 88% e-verified

The department reached the milestone of 50 million ITRs on July 27, three days earlier this year, compared to the preceding year

BS Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The income tax department on Friday said that more than 50.3 million income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till July 27, of which 44.6 million (88 per cent) have been e-verified. Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 26.9 million ITRs have already been processed. 

“We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for assessment year (AY) 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush,” the income tax department said in a tweet. The last date for filing ITRs by salaried employees and those who do not have to get their accounts audited for AY 2023-24 is July 31.

The department reached the milestone of 50 million ITRs on July 27, three days earlier this year, compared to the preceding year.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Everything you need to know about ITR refunds for AY 2022-2023

ITR 2022-23: Three key changes to keep in mind while filing your return

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Didn't get your Form 16? Worry not, you can still file your tax returns

Paddy sowing undertaken in 60% of kharif season's average area so far

More than 5 cr income tax returns filed for 2022-23 fiscal so far

India-UK FTA: Next meet looks to build consensus on rules of origin, IPR

Flights until 30 July cancelled due to 'operational reasons': Go First

Punjab tops beneficiary list under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana

Topics :income tax return

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story