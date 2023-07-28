Over 50 million income tax returns filed till July 27; 88% e-verified

The income tax department on Friday said that more than 50.3 million income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till July 27, of which 44.6 million (88 per cent) have been e-verified. Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 26.9 million ITRs have already been processed.

“We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for assessment year (AY) 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush,” the income tax department said in a tweet. The last date for filing ITRs by salaried employees and those who do not have to get their accounts audited for AY 2023-24 is July 31.

The department reached the milestone of 50 million ITRs on July 27, three days earlier this year, compared to the preceding year.