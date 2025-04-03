Parl panel seeks Rs 400 daily MGNREGA wage, higher social security pensions

A parliamentary panel on rural development has demanded that wages under the flagship MGNREGA scheme should be raised to at least Rs 400 per day, as the current rates are inadequate to meet even basic daily expenses.

“Without a fair wage, the scheme fails in its objective of providing economic security to rural workers,” the panel said.

It also wanted the Department of Rural Development to ensure that the Aadhaar-based payment system remains optional and that alternative payment mechanisms are made available.

“This would ensure that workers without Aadhaar or those facing biometric authentication issues continue to receive their rightful wages without compromising the integrity of the scheme,” the panel said.

The panel also wanted the Centre to raise the central contribution for various social security pension schemes, as they have not been revised in the past 10 years.

“As a percentage of the total Union Budget, the NSAP’s share has fallen sharply from 0.58 per cent in 2014–15 to just 0.19 per cent in 2025–26. While the Centre continues to cap its support at 3.09 crore beneficiaries, state governments have taken on a disproportionate burden by covering nearly twice this number, which is approximately about 5.86 crore additional beneficiaries,” the panel said.

The Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in its eighth report on MGNREGA that was tabled in Parliament on Thursday, highlighted that delays in MGNREGA wage payments continue to be a significant issue, affecting lakhs of rural workers dependent on the scheme for livelihood.

It noted that despite digital advancements, workers often face long waiting periods for their wages, exacerbating financial distress.

The report urged the government to address systemic bottlenecks, improve fund allocation, and ensure timely payments.