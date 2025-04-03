India Inc evaluates impact of Trump tariffs; shifts focus to local market

Donald Trump imposing steep reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries, worried India Inc leaders are evaluating the impact on their businesses and the broader Indian economy, as well as the implications for their investments amid growing global uncertainty. With the US Presidentimposing steep reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries, worried India Inc leaders are evaluating the impact on their businesses and the broader Indian economy, as well as the implications for their investments amid growing global uncertainty.

India Inc leaders say they are turning their attention inward, seeking fresh investment opportunities in domestic markets. “Reciprocal duty will likely have a significant impact on US consumers' purchasing power, and we will need to wait for some time to fully understand its effect on the US and global economies,” said Amit Agarwal, group chief financial officer, Raymond, which exports textiles and auto components to the US.

“Godrej Agrovet primarily operates in the domestic market with minimal reliance on imports and exports. As a result, today’s tariff announcement is not expected to have a significant impact on our business. However, our subsidiary, Astec Lifesciences Limited, does have some exposure to the US market. While we are still assessing the full implications of the announcement, a relatively lower tariff compared to certain other markets could provide us with a competitive advantage," said S. Varadaraj, Chief Financial Officer of Godrej Agrovet. “Considering the reciprocal duty imposed on all major economies, we anticipate a potential increase in imports from the affected countries (to India). We are confident that the government will take all necessary measures to protect the interests of the Indian industry and the employment it generates. However, other key markets may continue to purchase goods from duty-affected countries, which could result in India facing competition in those markets. Nonetheless, it is still too early to predict how the situation will evolve,” Agarwal said.

''Net-net, it appears India's export competitiveness to the US market stands far less impacted on a relative basis. Yet our industry should make concerted efforts to increase export efficiency and value addition, to mitigate impact of these tarriffs'' said Sanjay Nayar, president of industry body, ASSOCHAM. Some of India’s largest business conglomerates, including the Aditya Birla Group, have already made substantial investments in the United States with the $2.5 billion expansion of Novelis, a subsidiary of Hindalco. In September last year, the Adani Group announced an investment of $10 billion in US energy security and infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs. In 2024, JSW Steel committed $110 million to expand its steel operations in Baytown, Texas.

With shifting geopolitical winds and government incentives for manufacturing at home, investment focus is pivoting toward sectors such as electricity, metals, mining, ports and logistics, as well as semiconductors and electronics manufacturing within India. CEO of a large group said India should make efforts to reduce cost of production within India to become competitive. "India should work on making its tax structure less complex and reduce cost of manufacturing to compete in the global stage," he said, asking not to be quoted. Analysts warn that the higher-than-expected reciprocal tariffs and related increased uncertainty with respect to global growth and inflation and earnings of companies should logically lead to a more cautious investment environment in India.