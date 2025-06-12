RBI skips 14-day main liquidity operation for third fortnight in a row

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opted not to conduct its planned 14-day main liquidity operation on Friday, 13 June 2025, after evaluating the prevailing and anticipated liquidity landscape.

“On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided not to conduct the 14-day main operation on Friday, June 13, 2025, for the upcoming fortnight,” the central bank said on Thursday.

This is the third fortnight in a row the central bank has skipped the operation. Although the system is bracing for sizable tax-related outflows—around ₹3 trillion–₹3.5 trillion from advance tax payments and GST obligations between 13 and 20 June—this pressure is expected to be offset by incoming liquidity. Market participants said that while short-term money market rates may experience some upward movement, they are unlikely to breach the policy repo rate.