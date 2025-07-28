Home / Economy / News / Peru pitches critical minerals to Indian firms, FTA likely by early 2026

Peru pitches critical minerals to Indian firms, FTA likely by early 2026

Amid China export concerns, Peru seeks Indian investment in rare earths and logistics as FTA nears finalisation, offering opportunities in energy, defence, and technology

Peru, rare earth minerals,
(L-R): R Dinesh, Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu; and Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of Peru to India at 204th Independence Day Celebra
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid concerns over China’s ban on the export of rare earths, Peru has invited Indian companies to invest, start joint venture exploration, and establish technological tie-ups in the sector to source these critical minerals from the Latin American nation.
 
A top diplomat from the Latin American country said on Monday in Chennai that both India and Peru are expected to finalise a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of this year or early 2026. “Of special relevance to today’s world—and to India’s strategic ambitions in clean energy and advanced technologies—are Peru’s deposits of rare earth minerals, including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium. Peru welcomes Indian investment, joint exploration initiatives, and technological collaboration in this vital sector,” said Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of Peru to India.
 
Addressing the first official Peruvian National Day celebration in Chennai, he added that these critical minerals are essential for the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, and next-generation defence systems. “By the end of this year or early 2026, we expect to conclude the Free Trade Agreement negotiations, unlocking mutual opportunities in trade, investment, agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, and technology,” Velarde said.
 
India is now Peru’s third-largest trading partner in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The India–Peru economic partnership has seen significant momentum in recent years, with bilateral trade growing from $2.34 billion in 2019–20 to $4.03 billion in 2023–24. 
 
“As Peru emerges as a key source of critical minerals including rare-earth magnets, copper, and lithium, we see great potential for Tamil Nadu-based manufacturing industries to forge mutually beneficial partnerships,” said R. Dinesh, Honorary Consul of Peru in Chennai and Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions. “I strongly believe that the deep, shared interests between India and Peru can foster meaningful collaborations among entrepreneurs, investors, and institutions—driving outcomes that are both commercially rewarding and culturally enriching,” Dinesh said.
 
Velarde also invited Indian companies to explore investment opportunities in the port and logistics sector. “Peru’s strategic location on the South Pacific, supported by a modern and expanding maritime infrastructure, positions us as a logistics hub and gateway to Asia—including India. This translates into lower shipping costs, shorter delivery times, and greater opportunities for regional integration. We are also pleased to highlight that new investment opportunities remain open in our port and logistics sectors,” he added.
 
The ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries are expected to deepen market access and address both tariff and non-tariff barriers. Once finalised, the FTA is expected to open up new opportunities in goods, services, and investments, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, renewable energy, digital technology, and clean mobility. “Tamil Nadu is uniquely positioned to engage with Peru—a country rich in resources, business potential, and culture. Key sectors such as mining, automobiles, IT, agriculture, and horticulture present significant opportunities for collaboration,” he added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

71,000 offers made in second round of PM internship scheme pilot

Inflation likely to undershoot RBI's target in FY26: FinMin review

India's industrial production grows 1.5% in June, driven by manufacturing

India likely to forego ₹4,060 crore in first year of UK trade pact: GTRI

'Asia must open up': ADB president says world won't return to pre-Trump era

Topics :Peru-IndiaPeruIndian Economymineral sector

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story