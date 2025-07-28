Home / Economy / News / India's industrial production grows 1.5% in June, driven by manufacturing

India's industrial production grows 1.5% in June, driven by manufacturing

India's IIP rose 1.5% in June 2025, driven by a 3.9% growth in manufacturing, even as mining and electricity output declined

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
India’s industrial sector saw modest growth in June 2025, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) registering a 1.5 per cent increase compared  1.2 per cent the month prior, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.
 
The uptick in IIP was primarily led by a 3.9 per cent rise in the manufacturing sector, even as mining and electricity recorded declines of 8.7 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.
 
The overall IIP stood at 153.3 in June 2025, up from 151.0 in June 2024. 
 

Manufacturing drives industrial growth in June

Manufacturing remained the driving force, with 15 out of 23 industry groups showing positive growth. Among the major contributors to growth within manufacturing were the manufacture of basic metals, which grew by 9.6 per cent; coke and refined petroleum products, which rose by 4.2 per cent; and fabricated metal products (excluding machinery and equipment), which recorded a notable increase of 15.2 per cent. Specific items such as mild steel slabs, diesel, and stainless steel utensils played a significant role in boosting these sub-sectors
 
On the other hand, mining activities slowed considerably, with the index dropping to 123.2 in June 2025 from 134.9 in June 2024.
 
Under the use-based classification, infrastructure and construction goods rose by 7.2 per cent, intermediate goods by 5.5 per cent, and capital goods by 3.5 per cent. Consumer durables saw an increase of 2.9 per cent, while consumer non-durables declined slightly by 0.4 per cent. Primary goods contracted by 3.0 per cent over the same period last year.
 

May IIP growth rates revised

The IIP figures for May 2025 were also revised upward to 157.6 from the earlier estimate of 154.7, showing a final growth rate of 1.9 per cent, up from the earlier estimate of 1.2 per cent.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

