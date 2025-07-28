India's industrial production grows 1.5% in June, driven by manufacturing

India’s industrial sector saw modest growth in June 2025, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) registering a 1.5 per cent increase compared 1.2 per cent the month prior, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

The uptick in IIP was primarily led by a 3.9 per cent rise in the manufacturing sector, even as mining and electricity recorded declines of 8.7 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

The overall IIP stood at 153.3 in June 2025, up from 151.0 in June 2024.

Manufacturing drives industrial growth in June

Manufacturing remained the driving force, with 15 out of 23 industry groups showing positive growth. Among the major contributors to growth within manufacturing were the manufacture of basic metals, which grew by 9.6 per cent; coke and refined petroleum products, which rose by 4.2 per cent; and fabricated metal products (excluding machinery and equipment), which recorded a notable increase of 15.2 per cent. Specific items such as mild steel slabs, diesel, and stainless steel utensils played a significant role in boosting these sub-sectors