PM Modi, Trump express optimism as India-US trade talks gather momentum

India and the US are stepping up trade negotiations as both leaders express confidence in resolving barriers after earlier setbacks over tariffs and Russian oil imports

Modi Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump expressed optimism about resolving long-standing issues. (Photo: Reuters)
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:59 AM IST
Trade deal talks between India and the United States (US) have gained momentum as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump expressed optimism about resolving long-standing issues and concluding negotiations at the earliest.
 
On Tuesday evening (Washington time), Trump announced that both countries were continuing negotiations to address trade barriers, adding that he looked forward to meeting Modi in the coming weeks. Echoing similar sentiment, Modi on Wednesday said that teams from both countries were working to conclude discussions swiftly.
 

Leaders underline partnership potential 

“I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Trump said on Truth Social.
 
“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” Modi said on Twitter.

 

Bilateral ties had faced setbacks 

The latest posts by Trump and Modi mark a significant step towards improving the bilateral relationship, which had been strained by the failure to finalise an interim trade deal and by Washington’s decision to impose additional tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil.
 
In February, Modi and Trump had announced their intention to conclude the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by the autumn of 2025. The terms of reference for the deal were finalised in March and both sides held five rounds of negotiations until July.
 

Tariffs imposed after interim deal faltered 

However, New Delhi and Washington failed to finalise an interim agreement, despite Trump’s earlier remarks suggesting a deal was imminent. Contentious issues included India’s resistance to market access for dairy and genetically modified crops, along with its stance of offering limited tariff concessions on automobiles.
 
As the deal did not materialise, the US administration imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from August 7 and added another 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, citing New Delhi’s crude oil purchases from Russia.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Donald TrumpNarendra ModiTrump tariffstrump tariffUS India relations

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

