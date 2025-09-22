Home / Economy / News / Govt working on ALMM for solar inverters to boost domestic industry

Govt working on ALMM for solar inverters to boost domestic industry

Pralhad Joshi said the government will introduce an ALMM for solar inverters, expanding the approved list mechanism beyond modules and cells to strengthen India's solar value chain

New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo: PTI)
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
After covering solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and cells, the government is now working towards introducing an approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) for solar inverters, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.
 
“I have asked my officials to come up with ALMM for solar inverters. We are also discussing a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cells,” he said at the 6th CII International Energy Conference and Exhibition.
 
A solar inverter converts direct current (DC) produced by solar panels into alternating current (AC). 
 
To boost domestic manufacturing, the Indian government launched ALMM for solar PV modules. The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has further launched ALMM for solar cells to be effective from June 2026. It is also working to prepare a list for wafers, ingots and polysilicon, said Joshi.
 
“We have already set a target to achieve domestically-manufactured solar cells by 2028, and we are now moving towards a comprehensive indigenous wafers and ingots ecosystem (Swadeshi). I have also given my ministry clear directions to come up with a trajectory for domestic polysilicon production, ensuring that we build a completely integrated solar value chain from the ground up,” the minister said. 
 
As India aims to achieve the net-zero emissions target by 2070, the country’s installed non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity has reached 250 Gigawatt (Gw), while the government is committed to further increase it to 500 Gw by 2030.
 
To expedite progress in the renewable energy space, MNRE will soon hold a second round of talks with states on energy storage, energy transition and power purchase agreements.
 
A joint report by CII and EY released at the event stated that non-fossil energy sources must be 40 times the current level to contribute at least two-third of Viksit Bharat’s primary energy needs by 2047. 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

