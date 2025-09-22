Trump tariff risks cast shadow on rural income outlook: Nabard survey

Just a few months after a survey showed that nearly three-fourths of rural households expected their incomes to increase in the next one year, a fresh one by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) shows how the Trump tariffs have dampened sentiment even in rural areas of India.

The bi-monthly rural economic conditions and sentiments survey of Nabard for September 2025 clearly shows that Trump tariff-related risks for farm and non-farm exports, and the associated impact on rural income and employment, might have dampened the sentiments of rural households.

“For the next one-year income prospects, a lesser percentage of households reported expectation of an increase in income,” said the survey.

In July, the same survey showed that almost 75 per cent of rural households expected their incomes to rise in the next one year, which has now come down to 72.8 per cent in September. The hope for the income outlook for the next one quarter to improve is 51.6 per cent, which has fallen from the last survey of July 2025 (56.4 per cent). The survey, just like the previous ones, was conducted in 600 villages across India. US President Donald Trump ’s 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports, among the highest in the world, is expected to impact 55 per cent of India’s merchandise exports to the US, spanning sectors including some that are rural-centric, such as seafood.

In September this year, the seventh round of the Nabard survey was conducted. The report further noted that a major part of this round of the survey was already completed by the time the GST reforms were announced, and their likely positive impact on expectations is not reflected in the survey findings. The survey further noted that with the impact of the sustained policy thrust on promoting financial inclusion, the percentage of households that reported borrowing from only formal sources has increased over the previous rounds, to a peak of 54.5 per cent in this round. “About one-fifth of the households, however, continue to borrow from only informal sources. More than half of such informal borrowings, however, as reported by the rural households, are from friends and relatives,” said the survey.

The Nabard survey also highlighted that the average interest rate paid on informal credit has hovered at around 17 to 18 per cent. The median interest rate paid on such informal loans remains unchanged at 12 per cent. While about 30 per cent of the households, possibly those taking loans from family and friends, pay no interest, about one-third of the households seem to pay high interest rates of more than 20 per cent. The average income of those households that reported an increase in income in the last one year rose by 12.8 per cent, which is at a higher rate than reported in the previous round of the survey.