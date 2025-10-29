Home / Economy / News / Manufacturing 'not firing' despite India's industrial push: Niti V-C

Manufacturing 'not firing' despite India's industrial push: Niti V-C

Bery called for the future of manufacturing success to be built through fostering regional clusters focused on local competitive advantages and not a uniform national approach

Suman Bery, Suman, Bery
NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery (Photo:PTI)
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Despite India’s strong record on inclusive growth, the manufacturing sector remains a “cylinder that isn’t firing,” Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said on Tuesday.
 
Speaking at an event on India’s industrial transformation organised by the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), Bery noted that while India had made significant strides in infrastructure, regulatory coherence, and digital and logistics networks, transforming itself into one of the “world’s most dynamic investment destinations,” the manufacturing sector has yet to realise its full potential.
 
Bery called for the future of manufacturing success to be built through fostering regional clusters focused on local competitive advantages and not a uniform national approach. “We do see clusters and the creation of competitive industrial ecosystems at the state and regional levels as being key. India’s industrial success will not be built in Delhi, it will be built in our states and districts,” he said.
 
Additionally, he called for deepening domestic value chains, reducing import dependence, and investing in emerging sectors such as green hydrogen, electric mobility, and semiconductors.
 
Giving a macroeconomic explanation for India’s persistently low manufacturing share in GDP, Bery suggested that an overextended fiscal sector and real exchange rate pressures may be crowding out competitiveness in manufacturing relative to other sectors.
 
Acknowledging the policy debate over manufacturing’s role, he cautioned that the country must be clear about its objectives and mindful of the costs of interventions. “We must carefully evaluate why we want to support manufacturing and assess the cost-effectiveness of measures such as PLI schemes and subsidies,” he said.
 
Structural transformation in India may require looking “beyond the traditional Lewis model,” Bery argued, with greater agricultural productivity and increased rural female workforce participation potentially powering future growth. “Getting women in the countryside to join the workforce and raising the overall productivity of labour of all kinds is going to generate the kind of growth boom that China enjoyed,” he added.
 
The Lewis model explains how economies grow through the migration of surplus labour from the agricultural sector to the industrial sector, where wages are higher and productivity is greater.
 
Adding to the discussion, Ishtiyaque Ahmed, programme director, industry, Niti Aayog, stressed the absence of a coherent, integrated manufacturing strategy, citing slow policy execution and weak coordination between the Centre, states, and private sector as key impediments. “Solving manufacturing problems needs a lot of action. There is no single pill to it. What is needed is an integrated strategy on the part of the Centre, state, and the private sector,” he added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's maritime sector has transformed, now driving growth: PM Modi

India-UK FTA: Rajasthan exporters see boost in gems, jewellery exports

Global rice conference from Oct 30 to showcase AI-based sorting tech: IREF

Economy has weathered global headwinds, GDP to be near 7% in FY26: CEA

UP hikes sugarcane price to ₹400 per quintal for early-maturing varieties

Topics :Niti AayogIndustrial policymanufacturing

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story