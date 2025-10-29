Manufacturing 'not firing' despite India's industrial push: Niti V-C

Despite India’s strong record on inclusive growth, the manufacturing sector remains a “cylinder that isn’t firing,” Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event on India’s industrial transformation organised by the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), Bery noted that while India had made significant strides in infrastructure, regulatory coherence, and digital and logistics networks, transforming itself into one of the “world’s most dynamic investment destinations,” the manufacturing sector has yet to realise its full potential.

Bery called for the future of manufacturing success to be built through fostering regional clusters focused on local competitive advantages and not a uniform national approach. “We do see clusters and the creation of competitive industrial ecosystems at the state and regional levels as being key. India’s industrial success will not be built in Delhi, it will be built in our states and districts,” he said.

Additionally, he called for deepening domestic value chains, reducing import dependence, and investing in emerging sectors such as green hydrogen, electric mobility, and semiconductors. Giving a macroeconomic explanation for India’s persistently low manufacturing share in GDP, Bery suggested that an overextended fiscal sector and real exchange rate pressures may be crowding out competitiveness in manufacturing relative to other sectors. Acknowledging the policy debate over manufacturing’s role, he cautioned that the country must be clear about its objectives and mindful of the costs of interventions. “We must carefully evaluate why we want to support manufacturing and assess the cost-effectiveness of measures such as PLI schemes and subsidies,” he said.