Piyush Goyal may travel to Canada in February to resume FTA talks

In March 2022, India and Canada formally re-launched talks for a comprehensive trade deal to create new opportunities for boosting trade and investment flows. It was also decided that an early progress trade agreement (EPTA) would serve as a transitional step towards a CEPA.

However, negotiations were stalled more than two years ago as ties between India and Canada plummeted to an all-time low following a diplomatic spat over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. Then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged a potential Indian link to the killing, claims that New Delhi categorically rejected. At the time, negotiations were at an advanced stage, and both sides had hoped to finalise the deal by the end of 2023.