Govt issues EoI for unified customs portal to integrate ICEGATE, RMS, ICES

The government has issued an expression of interest (EoI) to appoint an implementation agency for a proposed Customs Integrated System (CIS), formally kicking off the bidding process for a large-scale overhaul of India’s indirect tax technology architecture.

What is the proposed Customs Integrated System and why is it being built?

Business Standard on December 8 reported that the government was planning to fully digitise Customs operations by integrating key platforms, the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE), Risk Management System (RMS) and Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange System (ICES), into a single unified national Customs platform or CIS, with a target to cut cargo clearance time to 24 hours.

Who floated the EoI and what are the key dates? The EoI was floated by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) through its Directorate General of Systems and Data Management. Interested bidders can submit their responses till January 21, 2026, with bids scheduled to be opened on January 23. A pre-EoI workshop was held on December 22 to address technical and process-related queries from prospective bidders. How will the procurement process work? The procurement will follow a two-stage process, with the EoI phase aimed at shortlisting up to eight bidders based on technical capability and experience. Both single bidders and consortiums of up to three members are permitted to apply, the document said.

Why is integration needed across ICEGATE, RMS and ICES? The CIS is a proposed unified IT platform intended to integrate the existing systems, which currently operate on different software platforms and do not seamlessly communicate with each other. Officials have said this fragmentation leads to delays, duplication of processes and manual interventions in import and export clearances. What happens after bidders are shortlisted? Shortlisted bidders under the EoI stage will be invited to participate in a subsequent request for proposal (RFP) process, under which detailed technical and financial bids will be evaluated before the final contract is awarded.