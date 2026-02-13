Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over US deal, says farmers fully protected

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “habitual liar” and accusing him of spreading lies about the India-US interim trade deal. Goyal asserted that farmers’ interests were “fully protected” under the agreement.

In a video message posted on X, Goyal described Gandhi as someone who “does not want farmers to be empowered” and alleged that he has no concern for “Maa Bharat or the well-being of farmers and youth”.

Goyal accuses Rahul of misleading farmers

Hitting out at the Congress leader, Goyal said, “In a video released today, he has broken all records of speaking falsehoods and making baseless allegations. He is misleading our farmers with his fake narrative and trying to provoke our annadatas. He has never cared for our motherland, nor can we expect him to work for a strong and prosperous future for India.”

Goyal further said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has always been empathetic towards our kisan brothers and sisters. He has always put the interest of farmers first and taken all decisions to ensure their prosperity. PM Modi has implemented several schemes which have transformed the lives of crores of farmers.” ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi slams India-US trade deal, FM Sitharaman rebuts sharply Further hitting out at Rahul, Goyal said, “I don’t think Rahul ji ever cared for the benefit of our farmers or will ever understand what is good for our annadatas.” He added, “No matter how much lies you peddle or attempt to mislead our farmers, or even attempt to discredit the country…”

Farmers’ interests fully safeguarded in US deal Reassuring farmers about the recently concluded interim trade deal with the US, Goyal said, “In the recent trade deal with the United States of America, the interests of farmers have been kept paramount and fully protected.” “In this agreement, all major crops of our farmers including wheat, rice, millets, soyameal, corn, GM food products, spices and potato have been fully safeguarded. We have also fully protected the interests of farmers producing major fruits including apples," he added. “India’s doors have not been opened to dairy products or poultry,” he emphasised.

Goyal said, “The truth is that many of our products, including basmati rice, fruits, spices, tea, marine products and many more will find new markets, increase exports and boost farmers’ incomes." “We have opened huge markets for cotton textile exports which will increase the demand for cotton manifold, benefiting cotton farmers. Every decision taken in the trade deal is in the best interests of Maa Bharat, and 140 crore Indians including our farmers and youth,” he said. The Union Minister said the US trade deal would benefit farmers through higher exports of agricultural output and increased demand leading to higher prices and prosperity of the farmers.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also criticised Gandhi, calling his claims “baseless”. In a video posted on X, Chouhan said, “Rahul Gandhi is a liar. He has nothing to do with the country and its farmers. He does not like the empowerment of farmers. He is always seen saying anti-national things. He broke all records of lying in his video message.” He asserted that PM Narendra Modi has consistently acted in farmers’ interests and that schemes launched under his leadership have changed their lives. “Farmers’ interest has been fully protected in the recent deal signed with America,” he said.

ALSO READ: 'Govt sold Bharat Mata, wholesale surrender': Rahul on India-US trade deal The remarks from the ministers came after Gandhi, in a video message on X, accused Prime Minister Modi of being “anti-farmer” and of “selling” the country through the India-US interim trade deal. India-US interim pact framework agreed Last week, India and the US agreed on the framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, marking a significant step towards a full-fledged US–India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The agreement will involve the elimination or reduction of tariffs on US industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products.