Piyush Goyal to visit Brussels this week for India-EU trade pact

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Brussels this week for talks with his EU counterpart on the proposed trade pact, for which negotiations are in the last phase, an official said.

During the two-day visit on January 8-9, Goyal will meet the Executive Vice-President and European Commissioner for Trade of the European Union, Maros Sefcovic.

The minister will leave tomorrow night, the official said.

On January 7, the minister will first visit Liechtenstein to hold talks on ways to boost trade and investments between the two countries.

Liechtenstein is a member of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). India and EFTA implemented a free trade agreement on October 1, 2025.

EFTA members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Goyal's Brussels visit comes at a crucial stage in the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, as both sides intensify efforts to conclude a comprehensive, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade agreement at the earliest. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal too will reach Brussels. On December 15, Agrawal said that the negotiations between India and the 27-nation bloc, the EU, have entered the "most difficult" stage, and both sides are engaged to bridge the differences and close the talks soon. He said that the European Union's (EU) carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) is on the discussion table.

The 16th round of negotiations between the two sides concluded earlier this month (3-9 December) here. Key chapters such as goods, services, investment, rules of origin, and technical barriers to trade were discussed. In June 2022, India and the EU bloc resumed negotiations for a comprehensive FTA, an investment protection agreement, and a pact on geographical indications after a gap of over eight years. The talks were stalled in 2013 due to differences on the level of opening up markets. India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU was USD 136.53 billion in 2024-25 (exports worth USD 75.85 billion and imports worth USD 60.68 billion), making it the largest trading partner for goods.