Home / Economy / News / PRAGATI spurring fresh interest in infra investments: T V Somanathan

PRAGATI spurring fresh interest in infra investments: T V Somanathan

The PRAGATI platform has unlocked over ₹95 trillion worth of stalled public and private projects, boosting investor confidence and accelerating India's infrastructure push

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan
premium
Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan
Vikas DhootSudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:08 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The government has resolved issues impeding 62 mega private investment projects worth about ₹10.57 trillion, through the ‘Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation’ (PRAGATI) platform, which has also helped 3,300 stalled public -sector and public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth over ₹85 trillion, get off the ground since it was set up in 2015. 
The positive outcomes of interventions made through the PRAGATI platform, monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who chaired the 50th review of projects under the platform on December 31, have also revived private investors’ interest in infrastructure sectors, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan said on Friday. 
“There is greater confidence in the timely execution of projects, particularly in the roads and highways sector, which has enabled larger investment flows, both domestic and foreign, into vehicles like Infrastructure Investment Trusts or InvITs in the recent past. There is a marked increase in the interest in infrastructure financing vehicles now,” Somanathan underlined. 
An important learning from PRAGATI which has led to a system-level improvement is that more accurate information is needed beforehand on the physical features of projects which are actually encountered during their execution. 
“Traditionally, we have relied on Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) prepared by consultants based on surveys, etc. These DPRs have often been prepared with incomplete information, and many things that are assumed in the DPRs are actually not implementable. So, Lesson number 1 is the improved quality of DPRs and all the ministries have worked on this,” Somanathan said, adding that PRAGATI has led to the learning that more detailing at the time of project planning leads to much faster execution. 
As a corollary to this, he pointed to the PM GatiShakti portal which now houses geo-spatial information on many parameters which are important for quick execution of projects. “So, the project planning now considers many of these physical issues before the contracts are awarded. This avoids a situation where an issue or obstruction comes up halfway through a contract,” he pointed out. 
Based on experiences from the projects resolved through the PRAGATI system, the government has also begun working on building land banks for afforestation purposes. “This will ensure that the moment a project is sanctioned, the implementing agency can start planting the trees, rather than looking for a piece of land later for this purpose,” he said. 
Noting that large time and cost overruns have been a chronic problem in India's public projects and schemes, Somanathan said three key coordination issues plagued implementation —  horizontal coordination between central ministries, vertical coordination between the Centre, the State and local governments, and horizontal coordination between the different departments of the states. The Pragati platform facilitates a dialogue with all concerned officials for projects worth ₹500 crore or more, flagged by the nodal ministry in charge, and enables real-time tech-enabled monitoring of progress. 
“We have taken up 7,735 issues in the 3,300-odd projects (public sector and PPP projects) under the PRAGATI system, out of which 7156 have been resolved already,” Somanathan said at a press briefing. As many as 73 per cent of the problems facing projects pertained to challenges related to land acquisition, right of way, as well as forest, wildlife and environmental clearances. 
The PRAGATI platform has a multi-tiered monitoring system culminating in the apex level where the Prime Minister himself monitors large projects with national importance facing issues. At the PM’s level, 2,958 issues out of 3,187 issues plaguing 382 projects have been resolved. 
“Of the projects monitored at the PM level, 114 related to roads and highways, 109 were railways projects and 54 were from the power sector. While they are the largest beneficiaries of the system, there have also been many projects related to petroleum, coal, housing, health and family welfare, Jal Shakti, as well as some related to external affairs and steel,” the country’s top bureaucrat said. 
Apart from stalled infrastructure projects, the PRAGATI platform has also been used to monitor 61 government schemes, including the Jan Dhan Yojana, One Nation-One Ration Card, and the Swachh Bharat Mission. Grievances across 36 sectors were also resolved through deliberations on the platform, including the challenges that arose during the Covid-19 pandemic, and grievances in sectors such as real estate, banking and insurance. 
During his presentation, Somanathan highlighted major projects that would have taken many more years to complete in a business as usual scenario, in the absence of PRAGATI. These include the over ₹42,000 crore Jammu -Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project that was approved in 1994 but had only managed to achieve 40 per cent progress as of 2015. It was commissioned in June 2025 and has spurred tourism in the State, Chairman, Railway Board, Satish Kumar said. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian states likely to borrow record ₹5 trillion in Q4 of FY26: RBI

65% of ECMS proposals from TN show strong policy execution: TRB Rajaa

Govt rolls out ₹7,295 cr schemes to boost trade finance for small exporters

Manufacturing PMI slips to two-year low in December on slower growth

States, UTs eye ₹4.99 trillion borrowing through SDLs in Q4FY26

Topics :Narendra Modiinfrastructure projectsprivate investment

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story