PRAGATI spurring fresh interest in infra investments: T V Somanathan

An important learning from PRAGATI which has led to a system-level improvement is that more accurate information is needed beforehand on the physical features of projects which are actually encountered during their execution.

“Traditionally, we have relied on Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) prepared by consultants based on surveys, etc. These DPRs have often been prepared with incomplete information, and many things that are assumed in the DPRs are actually not implementable. So, Lesson number 1 is the improved quality of DPRs and all the ministries have worked on this,” Somanathan said, adding that PRAGATI has led to the learning that more detailing at the time of project planning leads to much faster execution.