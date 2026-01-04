Chhattisgarh proposes ₹1.25 trn govt investment in former Naxal areas

The Chhattisgarh government has proposed an investment of Rs 1.25 trillion for the development of former Naxal-affected regions, aimed at expanding basic infrastructure and administrative reach in remote districts, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday during a media interaction in New Delhi.

Sai did not share a detailed breakup of the investment proposal but said the government has assured electricity, drinking water, healthcare facilities and schools across all seven Naxal-affected districts by 2030. A senior state government official said the plan is to spend the funds on building roads and mobile towers, apart from tourism infrastructure. He said this proposal, separate from the Rs 1.25 trillion investment proposals received from the private sector in July, has been submitted to the Centre.