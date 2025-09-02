Dhar's PM MITRA Park to be India's largest textile hub: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh is set to establish the country’s largest PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park in Dhar. The project is expected to transform the state’s textile sector and industrial landscape. To highlight this initiative, an “Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in PM MITRA Park” will be held on September 3 in New Delhi. Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh will deliver the keynote address, outlining India’s growing global role in textiles and the importance of PM MITRA Parks. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will deliver a special address and hold one-to-one meetings with leading industrialists to discuss investment proposals.

Yadav said, “PM MITRA Park will place Madhya Pradesh at the forefront of the entire ‘Farm to Fashion’ value chain. This park will not only serve as a hub for investment and employment but will also realise the vision of ‘Made in MP – Wear Across the World’.”

The proposed park in Dhar district is being developed on 2,158 acres of industrial land. Investors will benefit from attractive incentive policies of both the central and state governments. Land premium is set at only Rs 1 per square metre, development charges at Rs 120 per sq. ft., power at Rs 4.5 per unit and water at Rs 25 per kilolitre.