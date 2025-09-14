Home / Economy / News / PM Modi inaugurates bioethanol plant, polypropylene unit in Assam

PM Modi inaugurates bioethanol plant, polypropylene unit in Assam

PM Modi inaugurates bioethanol plant and lays foundation of polypropylene unit at NRL, announces Rs 18,000 crore projects for Assam, stresses clean energy and self-reliance

Modi said India is making rapid strides in green energy and renewable power generation, and highlighted that the country ranks among the top five globally in solar energy capacity.(Photo:PTI)
Sudheer Pal Singh Amritsar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a bioethanol plant and laid the foundation stone for a polypropylene unit at Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), Golaghat, in Assam.
 
The projects are aimed at promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.
 
Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said projects worth ₹18,000 crore have been allocated to the state and the launch of energy security-related projects will further strengthen Assam’s path to development.
 
"Assam is a land that strengthens India’s energy capabilities. The petroleum products originating from Assam contribute significantly to the nation’s development. The government is committed to elevating this strength to new heights," Modi said.
 
He added India has long been dependent on foreign sources for its energy needs, importing large quantities of crude oil and gas.
 
As a result, the nation has had to pay crores annually to other countries, which in turn boosts employment and income abroad. He said this situation needed to be changed. 
 
In his speech, Modi recalled his announcement from the Red Fort regarding the "Samudra Manthan" initiative and said expert assessments suggest India’s seas may hold substantial reserves of oil and gas. To ensure these resources are harnessed for national development, the National Deepwater Exploration Mission has been launched.
 
The PM also said that in the changing times, India requires alternative fuels to reduce dependence on oil and gas and ethanol is one such viable option.
 
"Arrangements are being made to ensure a steady supply of bamboo for operating the bio-ethanol plant. The government will support local farmers in cultivating bamboo and will also procure it directly. Small units related to bamboo chipping will be established in the region," he said, adding around ₹200 crore will be spent annually in this sector.
 
Modi said India is making rapid strides in green energy and renewable power generation, and highlighted that the country ranks among the top five globally in solar energy capacity. A decade ago it lagged significantly in solar power production.
 
He also said the government has launched the Semiconductor Mission with Assam serving as a major foundation for the initiative. He said a semiconductor factory is rapidly being constructed in Morigaon, with an investment of ₹27,000 crore.

Narendra Modiclean energyAssameconomy

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

