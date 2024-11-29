PM Modi visualises women-led economic growth for India: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asserted that PM Narendra Modi was of the view that women would steer economic growth in the country, which was on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world.

She was speaking at a credit outreach programme held in the north Bihar town of Darbhanga, where she was joined by cabinet colleague Chirag Paswan and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, among others.

Sitharaman said, "Earlier, PM Modi used to tell me that the Union budget should be women-centric. But now he says the budget should be one that visualises women in leadership roles." The finance minister, who is on a two-day tour of Bihar, noted that the region, which was known for 'makhana' and Madhubani paintings, owed these to women's hard work.

"We have brought in projects like 'Drone Didi'. Besides, cash assistance is being provided to women entrepreneurs through self-help groups. They are also being imparted with skills. Standing here, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, I proudly say that powered by the efforts of women, our economy shall leapfrog from the fifth spot to the third spot in about a year and a half," Sitharaman said.

The function was also marked by the FM giving away copies of the recently released Maithili translation of the Constitution, for which the state's ruling NDA has profusely thanked the Centre.

She was also presented with a garland of 'makhanas' on the occasion.

Earlier, she chaired a review meeting of Regional Rural Banks in Patna, attended by Union Finance Secretary M Nagaraju.

Sitharaman is scheduled to wind up her Bihar tour on Saturday when she will attend a couple of functions in the Madhubani district.