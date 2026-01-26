India, EU to upgrade strategic partnership with new security, defence pact

India and the European Union (EU) will upgrade their strategic partnership, signed in 2004, by inking a Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) pact that will explore possibilities for Indian participation in European defence initiatives.

What will be discussed at the 16th India-EU Summit?

On Tuesday, at the 16th India-EU Summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will hold restricted- and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An India-EU Business Forum will also be held on the sidelines of the summit.

The broad focus of the summit will be on trade, defence and security, climate change, critical technologies, and strengthening the rules-based global order. Besides firming up the free trade agreement, the two sides are set to unveil the defence framework pact and a strategic agenda at the summit.

How does this summit fit into past India-EU engagements? The India-EU Summit is co-chaired by the Prime Minister and the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission. The last summit was held virtually in July 2020. The India–EU Leaders’ Meeting, with the participation of leaders of the 27 EU member states, was organised in Porto, Portugal, in May 2021, with the Prime Minister participating virtually. The two sides are also looking to finalise a Security of Information Agreement (SOIA) and a mobility agreement. They are expected to ink agreements in other sectors and deliberate on the Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in West Asia.

What is the status of the India-EU trade negotiations? India and the EU first launched negotiations for a free trade agreement in 2007, before talks were suspended in 2013 due to differences in ambition. Negotiations were re-launched in June 2022. How have India-EU ties evolved over the years? Over the years, India-EU ties have expanded to cover trade, investment, climate change, science and technology, space, digital cooperation, mobility and connectivity. In February 2025, the EU College of Commissioners, headed by von der Leyen, visited New Delhi — the first such visit to a bilateral partner outside Europe. Von der Leyen, along with then European Council President Charles Michel, had earlier visited India in September 2023 for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, and she also paid an official visit in April 2022.

Prime Minister Modi spoke telephonically with von der Leyen and Costa in September 2025, and again with Costa in January 2025. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Brussels in June 2025 for the first India-EU Strategic Dialogue, while Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was there in January 2026. EU Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefčovič visited India in December 2025. In October 2025, Goyal met the EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity in Berlin, and in September 2025, the EU Commissioners for Trade and Agriculture visited India and met Goyal. What other areas of cooperation are covered? Apart from trade and defence, phase three of the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership (CECP), established in 2016, was adopted in November 2024. The EU has been a partner organisation of the International Solar Alliance since 2018 and joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in March 2021.

The European Investment Bank supports India’s climate and energy transition by financing projects in sustainable transport and urban mobility, including urban rail and metro systems. Other areas of cooperation include offshore wind energy, gas infrastructure development, methane emissions reduction, investment and technology transfer. An agreement on research and development cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy was signed between India’s Department of Atomic Energy and EURATOM in July 2020. The India-EU Connectivity Partnership, launched in 2021, focuses on transport, digital and energy networks, and the flow of people, goods, services, data and capital. In June 2025, both sides agreed on an administrative arrangement for trilateral development cooperation in third countries.

Bilateral science and technology cooperation is guided by the Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement signed in 2007. A Joint Steering Committee oversees projects in areas such as smart grids, water, vaccines, polar science and mobility of young scientists working with the European Research Council. Under the India-EU Water Partnership, adopted in 2016, a Joint Working Group on Water discusses developments in water policy. The sixth EU-India Water Forum was held in New Delhi in September 2024. In space cooperation, the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space met India’s Minister of State for Science and Technology in New Delhi in February 2025 to discuss further collaboration. The inaugural India-EU Space Dialogue took place in Brussels in November 2025. In May 2025, the Indian Space Research Organisation and the European Space Agency signed a joint statement of intent on cooperation for human space exploration.