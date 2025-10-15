Policy space exists for further rate cut: RBI Guv at MPC meeting

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra opined that there is room for a further rate cut and indicated it would be done at an opportune time to have a desirable impact, according to the minutes of the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting released on Wednesday.

The governor, along with five other members of the MPC, had voted for the status quo on the short-term benchmark lending rate at the meeting that concluded on October 1.

During the meeting, Malhotra said the benign outlook for headline and core inflation as a result of the downward revision of projections opens up policy space to further support growth.