India's exports up 6.74% in September, trade deficit stood at $32.1 bn

India's exports grew by 6.74 per cent to $36.38 billion in September despite global headwinds.

Imports jumped 16.6 per cent to $68.53 billion.

The country's trade deficit stood at $32.1 billion during the month.

Imports surged due to the increase in imports of gold, silver, fertiliser and electronics.

In April-September this fiscal, exports increased by 3.02 per cent to $ 220.12 billion. Imports rose 4.53 per cent to $375.11 billion, the commerce ministry data showed.