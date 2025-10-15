Home / Economy / News / India's exports up 6.74% in September, trade deficit stood at $32.1 bn

India's exports up 6.74% in September, trade deficit stood at $32.1 bn

In April-September this fiscal, exports increased by 3.02% to $ 220.12 billion. Imports rose 4.53% to $375.11 billion, the commerce ministry data showed

trade, import, export, container, shipping
Imports surged due to the increase in imports of gold, silver, fertiliser and electronics. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
India's exports grew by 6.74 per cent to $36.38 billion in September despite global headwinds.

Imports jumped 16.6 per cent to $68.53 billion.

The country's trade deficit stood at $32.1 billion during the month.

Imports surged due to the increase in imports of gold, silver, fertiliser and electronics.

In April-September this fiscal, exports increased by 3.02 per cent to $ 220.12 billion. Imports rose 4.53 per cent to $375.11 billion, the commerce ministry data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :economyIndian exportIndia trade deficitCommerce ministry

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

