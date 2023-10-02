Power consumption grows 10.7% due to increase in use of cooling appliances

The country's power consumption grew 10.7 per cent to 140.49 billion units in September mainly due to increased use of cooling appliances amid unusually humid weather conditions.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 126.91 Billion Units (BU), higher than 112.43 billion units in September 2021, according to government data.

The peak power demand met -- the highest supply in a day -- rose to 239.97 GW in September. The peak power supply stood at 199.50 GW in September 2022 and 180.73 GW in September 2021.

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during summer. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rain.

The peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June and before dropping to 209.03 GW in July. Peak demand touched 238.19 GW in August.

Spokesperson of the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, which supplies electricity to 70 lakh people in Delhi, told PTI that the demand has remained higher mainly due to unusually higher temperature levels this year.

The spokesperson said in the coming months, demand is expected to remain on the higher side due to festivities.

In September, the Tata Power Delhi Distribution's power consumption was estimated at 1,110 MUs (million units), compared to 1,035 MUs in a year ago.

Industry experts said power consumption was affected in March, April, May, and June this year due to widespread rainfall.

They said power consumption grew in August and September, mainly due to humid weather conditions and also perk up in industrial activities ahead of festive season.